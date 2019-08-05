Egypt’s Interior Ministry says the multiple-car crash on a Cairo street in front of the country’s main cancer hospital that killed at least 20 people involved a car bomb.
Monday’s statement by the ministry says a militant group, known as Hasm, with links with the outlawed Muslim Brotherhood group, was driving the car with the bomb late on Sunday down the Corniche, intending to carry out a militant attack elsewhere in the country when the crash set off the bomb and the explosion took place.
President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi called the explosion a “terrorist attack.”
