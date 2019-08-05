Seventeen people have died and 32 have been injured in an explosion outside Egypt's National Cancer Institute in central Cairo, Egypt’s health ministry said early on Monday.



A car driving against traffic on Cairo’s corniche collided with three other cars, causing the explosion, Egypt’s interior ministry said in a statement.



Egypt’s public prosecutor is investigating the cause of the incident, according to sources.

The National Oncology Institute is located in El Manial district and directly overlooks the Nile, an area with high traffic density.

According to the Ministry of Health, the explosion also caused damage to facilities inside the Institute.



The Ministry of Health also announced that it evacuated the Institute and transferred the patients to Al-Munira Hospital.

(With Reuters)



Last Update: Monday, 5 August 2019 KSA 03:40 - GMT 00:40