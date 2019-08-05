Syria’s army said on Monday it would resume operations in Idlib, just days after it agreed to a truce ending months of deadly bombardment.



“Armed terrorist groups, backed by Turkey, refused to abide by the ceasefire and launched many attacks on civilians in surrounding areas,” state news agency SANA reported it as saying, using the regime’s blanket term for extremists and rebels.



“The armed forces will resume their military operations against terrorists,” it said, ending a truce announced on Thursday.

