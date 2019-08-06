US sanctions on Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif are “insane” and “a sign of defeat,” the commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps - Quds Force (IRGC-QF), Qassem Soleimani, said on Tuesday, the semi-official Fars news agency reported.SHOW MORE
