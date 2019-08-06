Iran would target US military bases across the region in the event of war, Iran’s Speaker of Parliament Ali Larijani warned on Tuesday, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported.

Israel and other countries in the region may encourage the US to go to war with Iran, but they are well aware that the smallest hostile action will be met with a strong response, said Larijani.

“The US military bases in the region would be in trouble … if they have any sense, they will not go into war with Iran,” he continued.

The US “knows” that it will suffer damage in either a limited or unlimited conflict with Iran, said Larijani, adding that he does not believe there will be a military war.

Larijani criticized the US special representative for Iran, Brian Hook, referring to him as the official behind US sanctions against Iran and “a strange creature.”



The US has been able to reduce Iran’s oil exports “to an extent,” Larijani admitted, but it has been “unsuccessful” in reducing them to zero.

Referring to sanctions imposed by the US last Wednesday on Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, Larijani said: “Zarif was sanctioned because of his role in exposing the wrong path America has taken.”

Last Update: Tuesday, 6 August 2019 KSA 13:36 - GMT 10:36