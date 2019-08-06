Peace with Iran is the mother of all peace and war with Iran is the mother of all wars, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Tuesday in a speech broadcast live on state TV.



If the United States wants to have negotiations with Iran then it must lift all sanctions, Rouhani said.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran favors talks and negotiations and, if the US really wants to talk, before anything else it should lift all sanctions,” Rouhani said.

Last Update: Tuesday, 6 August 2019 KSA 09:30 - GMT 06:30