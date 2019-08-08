The Syrian government said on Thursday that an agreement between Turkey and the United States over northeastern Syria represented a “blatant attack” on Syria’s sovereignty and territorial unity and a “dangerous escalation.”

The agreement setting up a joint operation center to manage a strip of territory at the Turkish border showed “American-Turkish partnership in the aggression against Syria,” state news agency SANA cited a foreign ministry source as saying.

The US-Turkish “aggression” represented “a dangerous escalation and a threat to peace and stability in the area.”

Turkey and the United States said on Wednesday that they agreed to establish a joint operation center in Turkey to coordinate and manage a planned safe zone in northern Syria.

After three days of talks in Ankara, the two countries said the safe zone on Syria’s northeast border with Turkey should be a “peace corridor,” and that every effort would be made so that Syrians displaced by war can return to their country.

Last Update: Thursday, 8 August 2019 KSA 11:21 - GMT 08:21