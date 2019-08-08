The United Nations Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen on Thursday regretted the collapse of a ceasefire in the northwest, saying that fresh violence threatens the lives of millions after more than 500 civilians were killed since late April.

Pedersen noted the agreement between the United States and Turkey deal announced on Wednesday to set up “safe zone” in northeast Syria.

“Humanitarian actors are increasingly concerned by statements suggesting a possible military intervention, which would have severe humanitarian consequences in an area that has already witnessed years of military activity, displacement, droughts and floods,” he said in a statement.

On Thursday, the Syrian government said that an agreement between Turkey and the United States over northeastern Syria represented a “blatant attack” on Syria’s sovereignty and territorial unity and a “dangerous escalation.”

Last Update: Thursday, 8 August 2019 KSA 17:19 - GMT 14:19