Russia hopes that an agreement can be reached soon under UN auspices on forming Syria’s new constitutional committee and that it can convene in Geneva as early as September, Moscow’s ambassador Gennady Gatilov said on Friday.

Gatilov, speaking at a Geneva news briefing, said that he expected UN Special Envoy Geir Pedersen to announce agreement on the composition of the body soon after the conclusion of negotiations between the Syrian government and the opposition.

Asked whether the body might convene by year-end, Gatilov replied: “Even earlier, hopefully in September.”

Last Update: Friday, 9 August 2019 KSA 15:12 - GMT 12:12