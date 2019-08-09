The US State Department has released a report with an updated list of sanctions targeting human rights abuses linked to Iran, adding Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps – Quds Force (IRGC – QF) and a range of Iranian militias.

As part of ongoing sanctions combating human rights abuses associated with Iran, the state department released on Tuesday an updated list of individuals and entities designated under the Comprehensive Iran Sanctions, Accountability, and Divestment Act of 2010 (CISDA) and subsequent executive orders.

Iran has a dismal human rights record and carries out the highest amount of executions per capita in the world. According to Amnesty International, Iran executed 253 people in 2018 and 507 in 2017.



The IRGC-QF, the overseas arm of the IRGC led by Qassem Soleimani, was designated under Executive Order 13553 on January 24, 2019. Executive Order 13553, titled Blocking Property of Certain Persons with Respect to Serious Human Rights Abuses by the Government of Iran and Taking Certain Other Actions, was originally issued on September 28, 2010.

The same order also sanctioned Iranian proxy militias such as the Fatemiyoun Division, which is made up of Afghan Shiites and founded by Revolutionary Guards in 2013 to fight in Syria, and the Zaynabiyoun Brigade, which is comprised of Pakistani Shiites fighting in Syria,

Also included in the updated list are the financial institutions Ghavamin Bank and Ayandeh Bank.

The list was compiled by the Secretary of the Treasury, in consultation with the Secretary of State, to be submitted to the US Congress.

Prominent individuals listed in the 29 officials include: Abdollah Araghi, IRGC Ground Forces deputy commander; Abbas Jafari Dolatabadi, prosecutor general of Tehran; Hassan Firouzabadi, senior military advisor to the Supreme Leader, former chairman of Iran’s Joint Chiefs of Staff; Mohammad Ali Jafari, commander of the IRGC; Ismail Ahmadi Moghadam, former commander of the Law Enforcement Forces; Sadeq Mahsouli, former minister of welfare and social security, former minister of the interior and deputy commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces for Law Enforcement.

Among the 14 entities are: The IRGC; IRGC - QF; The Basij Resistance Force; Law Enforcement Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran; The Iranian Ministry of Intelligence and Security; Tehran Prisons Organization; Rajaee Shahr Prison; Ansar-e Hezbollah; Evin Prison; Iranian Communications Regulatory Authority; Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting; Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance; and the Press Supervisory Board, among others.

“The Departments of State and the Treasury continue to seek new targets, and Treasury will designate those persons determined to meet the relevant criteria as information becomes available,” added the announcement.

Last Update: Friday, 9 August 2019 KSA 10:37 - GMT 07:37