The Israeli military says it has arrested Palestinians suspected of involvement in the killing of an off-duty Israeli soldier in the West Bank this week.

The army said in a statement on Saturday that members of the cell that killed Dvir Sorek, 18, outside a settlement near Hebron were arrested and the car they used in the attack was seized.

Israel’s Channel 13 TV reported that the suspects were two brothers from Hebron.

There was no immediate Palestinian comment.

The body of Sorek was found with stab wounds near his seminary, where he studied Talmud as part of a program combining military conscription with religious classes.

