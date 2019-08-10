Four Palestinians were killed on the Gaza border by Israeli fire, the Israeli army said on Saturday.
The men were armed with assault rifles, anti-tank missiles and hand grenades, one of which was hurled at the Israeli troops, the military said.
There was no immediate comment from Palestinian officials in Gaza or from militant groups in the territory.
