A United States service member advising Iraqi security forces on a mission was killed on Saturday in the northern Nineveh province, the US-led international coalition fighting ISIS said in a statement.
“One US service member died today during an Iraqi Security Force mission in Ninewah province, Iraq, while advising and accompanying the (Iraqi security forces) during a planned operation, the statement said.
It added that the name of the service member would be withheld until next of kin have been notified.
