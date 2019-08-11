US officials’ “expectation” of a call from Iranian officials is “vain,” Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said on Sunday, the Iranian Students’ News Agency (ISNA) reported.

US officials have expected Iran to make contact for some time, but this expectation is vain because Iran will never engage in a negotiation that does not respect international laws and regulations, said Mousavi.

US President Donald Trump had offered Iran direct talks last May, saying: “What they should be doing is calling me up, sitting down and we can make a deal, a fair deal … we just don’t want them to have nuclear weapons. It’s not too much to ask. And we would help put them back into great shape.”

Iran has rejected offers to hold talks with the US on multiple occasions. Last June, in a meeting with the Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who was carrying a message from Trump to Tehran, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei said: “I don’t consider Trump as a person deserving to exchange messages with; I have no response for him and will not answer him.”

“No sane man negotiates under pressure and with a gun pointed at him,” Mousavi said.

US officials have shown “dishonesty” in their remarks, he said, adding: “They sanction the Supreme Leader [Ali Khamenei] and the chief of [Iran’s] diplomacy [Mohammad Javad Zarif], but also talk of negotiation.”

