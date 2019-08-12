A large fire broke out on Monday at a weapons depot run by an Iraqi militia group, causing explosions heard across Baghdad and injuring 14 people, authorities said.

The depot, run by a militia group under the umbrella of the Popular Mobilization Units, was located inside a federal police base in the southern suburbs of Baghdad.



The facility stored short-range and Katyusha missiles, a security source told Reuters.



The fire set off some of the rockets which struck neighborhoods several kilometers (miles) away and injured 14 people, mainly children, said Qasim al-Attabi, a spokesman for the district's health directorate.



Health Ministry spokesman Saif Badr said most of the wounded were discharged from area hospitals with light wounds.



A police source said the fire was probably caused by negligence leading to poor storage conditions and high temperatures. The Interior Ministry has ordered an investigation.

Last Update: Monday, 12 August 2019 KSA 21:38 - GMT 18:38