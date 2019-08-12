Clashes that erupted over pasture between farmers and herders in Sudan's western region of Darfur left three civilians dead on Sunday, a doctors committee linked to the country's protest movement said.

“Three citizens were killed this morning in Shengel Tobay, in North Darfur state, and another was wounded,” the Central Committee of Sudan Doctors said in a statement.

Such deadly violence over grazing land, which was one of the root causes of a deadly war that erupted in 2003, had been relatively rare in Darfur recently.

The latest incident marred the first day of the Eid al-Adha Muslim feast and it was Sudan’s first since months of protests brought down longtime ruler Omar al-Bashir and created an opportunity for civilian rule.

The deadly conflict that broke out more than 15 years ago in Sudan saw ethnic African rebels take up arms against Bashir’s regime, which they accused of marginalizing the remote region.

Khartoum armed Arab pastoralists to quash the rebellion, leading to massacres against the population that earned Bashir and others international warrants on charges of genocide.

Last Update: Monday, 12 August 2019 KSA 02:36 - GMT 23:36