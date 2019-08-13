A highly placed Gibraltarian government source denied on Tuesday an Iranian news agency report which said the Iranian oil tanker Grace 1 would be leaving the British overseas territory on Tuesday.



British Royal Marines seized the tanker on July 4 off the coast of the British Mediterranean territory of Gibraltar on suspicion of violating EU sanctions by taking oil to Syria, which Tehran denies.



Iran’s semi-official Fars news agency quoted unidentified Gibraltar authorities as saying the tanker would bee freed on Tuesday evening.



A senior Gibraltarian government source said that report was not correct. Earlier, Gibraltar said it was seeking to de-escalate the situation.

Britain said on Tuesday that investigations into the Iranian oil tanker Grace 1 were a matter for Gibraltar.



“The investigations being conducted around the Grace 1 are a matter for the government of Gibraltar,” a Foreign Office spokesman said. “As this is an ongoing investigation, we are unable to comment further.”

Last Update: Tuesday, 13 August 2019 KSA 15:07 - GMT 12:07