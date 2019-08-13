Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei met with the spokesman of the Iranian-backed Houthi militia, Mohammed Abdul Salam, in Tehran on Tuesday, Khamenei’s official website reported.

Earlier on Sunday, Fars News Agency posted in a tweet that Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif met with the spokesman of the Iranian-backed Houthi militia, Mohammed Abdul Salam, in Tehran.

Also on Sunday, Zarif traveled to Doha on Sunday to meet with Qatari officials, according to the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA).

On Tuesday, the Arab Coalition said the Iranian-backed Houthi militia launched a drone from Sana’a that landed on civilians in Yemen’s Amran, adding that the “Houthis repeatedly lie by claiming to have targeted the Kingdom’s Abha airport.”

Last Update: Tuesday, 13 August 2019 KSA 19:15 - GMT 16:15