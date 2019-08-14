Hezbollah can single-handedly wipe Israel off the map, claimed the chief commander of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Corps, Brigadier General Hossein Salami, on Sunday, the semi-official Fars news agency reported.

“Wherever the enemy is, we are already there,” Fars quoted him as saying.

The Iranian people have used the pressure imposed on them by the enemy as an opportunity to become stronger, Salami added.

Iran and its “great Supreme Leader” used the enemy’s economic pressure to boost production and break away from oil dependency, he claimed.

Negotiation is a “deceit” and “not a solution,” said Salami, expressing his opposition to any negotiations with Western powers.

