Iraq’s al-Sumoud refinery in Baiji is operating at its planned capacity and the fire that broke out in a surrounding area is now under control, Iraqi News Agency (INA) reported, citing a statement from the oil ministry.



The fire broke out on nearby agricultural land and was “outside the refinery and did not affect production,” the statement added.

Last Update: Wednesday, 14 August 2019 KSA 01:28 - GMT 22:28