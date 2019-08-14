A Syrian government warplane crashed in Idlib province on Wednesday after being targeted by armed opposition factions, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported.
The pro-Syrian opposition TV station Orient said the jet had been shot down in Khan Sheikhoun, a rebel-held town toward which government forces are advancing. Syrian state media made no initial mention of such an incident.
