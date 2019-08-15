Gibraltar decided to release the Grace 1 tanker after receiving formal written assurances from the Iranian government that it would not discharge its cargo in Syria, the Gibraltar Chronicle reported on Thursday.

“On that basis, Gibraltar’s Chief Minister Fabian Picardo has decided to lift the detention order and allow the ship to sail,” the newspaper said on Twitter.

The chief justice of Gibraltar’s Supreme Court, Anthony Dudley, said there was no US application currently before the court.



A spokesman for the Stena Impero tanker, seized by Iran last month, said the situation remained the same with the Stena Impero and that the company awaited further developments from the United Kingdom and Iran.

Last Update: Thursday, 15 August 2019 KSA 17:41 - GMT 14:41