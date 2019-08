Lebanon’s Prime Minister Saad Hariri is scheduled to meet US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Thursday, during a personal visit to Washington.

During the visit, Hariri is expected to discuss US-Lebanon relations as well as Lebanon’s security and political stability.

The US lists the Lebanese Hezbollah as a terrorist organization, and has sanctioned several wings and leaders of the party, most recently security official Wafiq Safa and parliamentarian Mohamad Raad. Hezbollah is part of the newly-formed Lebanese government.

Despite reports that he is in Washington to accompany his daughter, who is enrolling in a Washington university, the Prime Minister scheduled several meetings with US officials, including the Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs and the Assistant Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorist Financing.

Last Update: Thursday, 15 August 2019 KSA 16:15 - GMT 13:15