Two Palestinian youths stabbed an Israeli policeman in Jerusalem’s Old City on Thursday and were shot by officers, killing one of them, police said.



Video footage aired on Israeli television and circulating on social media showed two young men approaching a police officer at one of the walled Old City’s gates, drawing knifes and stabbing him before his colleagues shoot them multiple times.



The Palestinian health ministry confirmed one of the two Palestinians had been killed. Police said they were both minors but did not give their exact age. Israel’s Shaare Tzedek hospital said the second assailant was in critical condition.

Police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said. the officer was moderately wounded, he said.

Another person in the area was injured in the leg, police said, without providing further details.

Tensions ran high in Jerusalem’s Old City this week after overlapping Muslim and Jewish holidays led to clashes at a flashpoint holy site.

The clashes on Sunday between Israeli police and Palestinian worshippers at the Al-Aqsa mosque compound wounded dozens of Palestinians and four police.

The area is one of the most sensitive sites in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Peace talks broke down in 2014.

Last Update: Thursday, 15 August 2019 KSA 22:18 - GMT 19:18