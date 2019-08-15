Two Palestinian youths stabbed an Israeli policeman in Jerusalem’s Old City on Thursday and were shot by officers, killing one of them, police said.
Video footage aired on Israeli television and circulating on social media showed two young men approaching a police officer at one of the walled Old City’s gates, drawing knifes and stabbing him before his colleagues shoot them multiple times.
The Palestinian health ministry confirmed one of the two Palestinians had been killed. Police said they were both minors but did not give their exact age. Israel’s Shaare Tzedek hospital said the second assailant was in critical condition.
