US President Donald Trump on Thursday called on Israel to block Democratic congresswomen Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib, who have voiced support for the pro-Palestinian Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions movement, from visiting the country.
It would show great weakness if Israel allowed Rep. Omar and Rep.Tlaib to visit. They hate Israel & all Jewish people, & there is nothing that can be said or done to change their minds. Minnesota and Michigan will have a hard time putting them back in office. They are a disgrace!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 15, 2019
