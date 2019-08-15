US President Donald Trump on Thursday called on Israel to block Democratic congresswomen Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib, who have voiced support for the pro-Palestinian Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions movement, from visiting the country.

“It would show great weakness if Israel allowed Rep. Omar and Rep. Tlaib to visit,” Trump wrote in a post on Twitter.

The two freshman lawmakers, who Trump has repeatedly criticized, have planned to tour the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem.

Earlier on Thursday, AFP reported that Israel may bar a visit by the two US congresswomen who have expressed support of a boycott of the Jewish state despite having signaled they would be allowed in, a government official said.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held consultations on the visit on Wednesday and a final decision is being weighed, the government official said on condition of anonymity.

