Two people were killed when an Iranian trainer plane crashed in the Eyvanekey district west of Tehran, according to the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA).

IRNA cited a provincial Red Crescent Society official as saying that the two people on board were killed, and that a rescue team was sent to the area.

The deputy governor general of the province, Ali Hemmati, said that an instructor and his female trainee were killed in the crash, IRNA reported.

Hemmati added that the crash was likely to have been caused by a technical issue, but the matter would be investigated further.

The crash occurred around 200 meters away from the privately-run Eyvanekey Airport, the Red Crescent official told IRNA.

Last Update: Thursday, 15 August 2019 KSA 11:59 - GMT 08:59