Childbearing is a type of jihad, said the representative of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei in the Iranian army on Thursday, adding that “enemies” seek to reduce the population of Muslim countries, the Iranian semi-official Mehr news agency reported.



“Childbearing in the current circumstances is considered a type of jihad and it would please the Almighty God,” said Abbas Mohammad Hassani.



“Enemies of Shiism are trying to prevent the Shiite population from growing, while they continue to increase their own population,” he said, adding that their goal is for Muslims not to have enough “defenders.”



“All Shiites must, therefore, take on the jihad of childbearing to counter the goals and conspiracies of the enemies,” the representative said.



“Countering conspiracies to overthrow the Islamic Republic” is another reason for considering childbearing a type of jihad, according to Hassani. “We need warriors to preserve our existence, identity, and capital.”



Muslim women who have children with the intention of stopping the enemies from reaching their goals will “undoubtedly” receive the reward of jihad for the sake of God, said Hassani.



He also compared childbearing with performing the Hajj pilgrimage and fasting during Ramadan, saying that those are also “difficult religious duties,” but they are completed despite their difficulty.



“Some” use the state of livelihood in Iran as an “excuse” to oppose an increase in population, said Hassani. “It is a misconception with no religious justification.”



The World Bank’s Global Economic Prospects report for 2019 forecasted a 4.5 negative percent growth for Iran, making it the worst-ranked economy only ahead of Nicaragua. In 2018, Iran’s GDP per capita was $5,037, less than half of the global average based on World Bank statistics.



According to CEIC Data, Iran’s unemployment rate stands at 12.1 percent, while the official youth unemployment rate is 27 percent.



Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei had also emphasized the importance of a population increase in remarks published by his official website.



“You see, in some Western countries, for example in America, a family has 15 to 20 children … they are even encouraged, and no one blames them. But when it is our turn, the opposite is encouraged,” said Khamenei.

Last Update: Friday, 16 August 2019 KSA 15:49 - GMT 12:49