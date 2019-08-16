The Grace 1 Iranian tanker caught in a standoff between Tehran and the West started to move on Friday and there was more smoke from the tanker’s chimney, a Reuters reporter saw a day after its detention was lifted.

The Grace 1 was seized by British Royal Marine commandos in darkness at the western mouth of the Mediterranean on July 4 on suspicion of violating European Union sanctions by taking oil to Syria, a close ally of Iran.

Gibraltar authorities could not immediately be reached for comment.

Gibraltar decided on Thursday to free the tanker, but did not immediately indicate when or if the ship would set sail after the United States launched a last-minute legal bid to hold it.

