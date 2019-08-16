The Grace 1 Iranian tanker caught in a standoff between Tehran and the West started to move on Friday and there was more smoke from the tanker’s chimney, a Reuters reporter saw a day after its detention was lifted.SHOW MORE
نستخدم ملفات الكوكيز لنسهل عليك استخدام مواقعنا الإلكترونية ونكيف المحتوى والإعلانات وفقا لمتطلباتك واحتياجاتك الخاصة، لتوفير ميزات وسائل التواصل الاجتماعية ولتحليل حركة المرور لدينا...اعرف أكثر
We use cookies to personalize content and ads , to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic ... Learn more
How are we doing?