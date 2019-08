A Russian air strike Friday on a camp for the displaced in northwest Syria killed 13 civilians, including four children, a war monitor said.

The strike took place near the town of Hass in the south of Idlib province, a region controlled by controlled by Syria’s former al-Qaeda affiliate Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), said the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

Last Update: Friday, 16 August 2019 KSA 20:59 - GMT 17:59