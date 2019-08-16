A joint Turkish-US operation center to establish and manage a safe zone in northeast Syria will be fully operational next week, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on Friday.
Ankara and Washington have also agreed in general terms about control and coordination of air space in the region, Akar was reported as saying by Turkey’s state-owned Anadolu news agency.
