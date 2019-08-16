Palestinian-American lawmaker Rashida Tlaib on Friday rejected Israel’s offer to allow her to visit her grandmother in the West Bank, blasting the “oppressive conditions” set for the visit as humiliating.

“I have decided that visiting my grandmother under these oppressive conditions stands against everything I believe in -- fighting against racism, oppression & injustice,” Tlaib said in a tweet.

Earlier on Friday, the Israeli interior ministry said that it will allow a visit by Tlaib on “humanitarian” grounds.

Last Update: Friday, 16 August 2019 KSA 16:40 - GMT 13:40