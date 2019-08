The United States on Thursday threatened a visa ban on the crew of an Iranian supertanker whose departure from Gibraltar Washington failed to block.

State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said the Grace 1 was assisting Iran’s Revolutionary Guards, which the US deems a “terrorist organization,” meaning crew members “may be ineligible for visas or admission to the United States under the terrorism-related inadmissibility grounds.”

“The maritime community should be aware that the US government intends to revoke visas held by members of such crews.

“In the case of the M/T Grace I, we will continue to act consistent with our existing policies concerning those who provide material support to the IRGC.”

