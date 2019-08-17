Sudan’s landmark transitional deal is the first “building block” that will contribute to building a secure state and economy, said Adel al-Jubeir, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, adding that the Kingdom supports the country’s security and stability.

“The Sudan agreement is the first building block that will contribute to building a capable, secure state and economy, and will contribute to achieving the aspirations of the brotherly Sudanese people,” al-Jubeir said in a tweet.

Sudan’s protest leaders formally signed a deal with the Transitional Military Council in Khartoum on Saturday, paving the way for a transition to a civilian-led government following the overthrow of President Omar al-Bashir in April.

“The Kingdom was and still is with everything that guarantees Sudan’s security and stability and its active contribution in reaching the partnership agreement signed between the Sudanese parties and it supports the efforts led by Ethiopia and the African Union as an extension of this approach.” al-Jubeir said.

“The stability of Sudan is an important part of the stability of the region and it contributes to international peace and security,” he added.



