Iranian Foreign Ministry officials, representatives of four European countries and representatives of the Iranian-backed Houthi militia held a trilateral meeting on Saturday in Tehran, the official Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) reported.

The meeting - held at the Iranian Foreign Ministry’s building - was attended by Ali Asghar Khaji, a senior assistant to Iran’s Foreign Minister in special political affairs, a Houthi delegation headed by the movement’s spokesman Mohammad Abdul Salam, and the ambassadors of Britain, France, Germany and Italy.

The participating delegations expressed their governments’ views on the developments in Yemen, according to IRNA.

At the end of the meeting, they called for a political solution to the crisis in Yemen.

The Houthi delegation, headed by Mohammed Abdul Salam, has been in Tehran since last week, and has since met with top Iranian officials.

Abdul Salam met with Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Sunday in Tehran.

On Tuesday, he met with the Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

The Houthis consider Khamenei’s leadership to be the continuation of that of the Prophet Muhammad and his son-in-law Ali, Abdul Salam said during the meeting on Tuesday.

The meeting comes amid heightened escalation between Iran and the West.

Last month, Iran seized the British-flagged tanker Stena Impero saying all 23 crew seized on the vessel will be moved to Bandar Abbas port and will remain on the vessel until the end of an investigation.

Meanwhile and for the first time, a US federal court has ruled that the Islamic Republic can be held accountable for the activities of the Houthis, both financially and on ideological grounds.

Last Update: Saturday, 17 August 2019 KSA 20:42 - GMT 17:42