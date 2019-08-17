Israeli fighter jets launched two raids on Hamas positions in the Gaza Strip on Saturday, the Israel Defense Forces said, after a rocket was launched from the Strip at southern Israel on Friday night in what the army said was the first such attack in over a month.

On their official Twitter account, Israel's Defense Forces said they targeted “Hamas's underground infrastructure in Gaza.”

A rocket was launched from Gaza at Israeli civilians earlier tonight. The rocket was intercepted by the Iron Dome before it could reach its target:



Israeli civilians.



We just responded with strikes on Hamas’ underground infrastructure in Gaza. Israel's target:



Terror. — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) August 16, 2019

A military statement said the projectile from Gaza was intercepted by the Iron Dome missile defense system, after air raid sirens sounded in the southern town of Sderot and its surroundings.

An army spokesman said it was the first attack since July 12.

Earlier, the Palestinian health ministry said in a statement that 32 Palestinians were wounded by Israeli live fire along the Gaza border fence as part of weekly protests there.

An Israeli army spokeswoman told AFP that about 5,600 people demonstrated along the border, some throwing hand grenades and explosive devices toward soldiers and attempting to reach the fence itself.



- With AFP

Last Update: Saturday, 17 August 2019 KSA 09:15 - GMT 06:15