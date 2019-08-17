Israeli fighter jets launched two raids on Hamas positions in the Gaza Strip on Saturday, the Israel Defense Forces said, after a rocket was launched from the Strip at southern Israel on Friday night in what the army said was the first such attack in over a month.
A rocket was launched from Gaza at Israeli civilians earlier tonight. The rocket was intercepted by the Iron Dome before it could reach its target:— Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) August 16, 2019
Israeli civilians.
We just responded with strikes on Hamas’ underground infrastructure in Gaza. Israel's target:
Terror.
How are we doing?