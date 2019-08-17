Palestinians in the Gaza Strip fired three rockets at southern Israel on Saturday night, the Israeli army said, the second attack in 24 hours.

There were no immediate reports of casualties.

“Three projectiles were recognized to have been launched from the Gaza Strip into Israeli territory, the English-language WhatsApp statement said. “Two projectiles were intercepted by the Iron Dome aerial defence system.”

The Israeli army’s statement did not say what happened to the third rocket.

Air raid sirens had sounded in the southern town of Sderot and its surroundings.

An attack on Friday came after a period of calm since mid-July.

In response, Israeli warplanes struck at least three targets in the Gaza Strip early on Saturday but caused no casualties, a Palestinian security source said.

The strikes hit a Hamas observation post in Beit Hanoun, in the northern Gaza Strip, an unidentified target near Gaza City and open ground near Deir El Balah in the central part of the territory, the source said.

An Israeli army statement mentioned only two strikes, against “underground targets belonging to the Hamas terror organisation in the northern and central Gaza Strip.”

It did not elaborate.

Israel and Hamas - the Islamist group that runs the Palestinian enclave of Gaza - have fought three wars since 2008.

Last Update: Saturday, 17 August 2019 KSA 22:32 - GMT 19:32