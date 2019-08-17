Sudan’s sovereign council will include Transitional Military Council (TMC) head Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, his deputy Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo and Lieutenant General Yasser al-Atta, the TMC’s spokesperson said to Sky News Arabia.

Under a power-sharing agreement the sovereign council will include five members selected by the TMC, five picked by the main opposition coalition, and one agreed upon by both sides.

The military’s two remaining members will be named at a later time, Shams El Din Kabbashi said.

Earlier on Saturday, Sudan’s protest leaders formally signed a deal with the Transitional Military Council in Khartoum on Saturday, paving the way for a transition to a civilian-led government following the overthrow of President Omar al-Bashir in April.



Last Update: Saturday, 17 August 2019 KSA 19:23 - GMT 16:23