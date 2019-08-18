The presence of America and Britain in the Gulf region brings insecurity, the head of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards navy, Alireza Tangsiri, was reported as saying by the ILNA news agency.

The Arabian Gulf states “will not even have water to drink, if something happens to one of the nuclear warships in the [Arabian] Gulf,” Tangsiri warned.

He continued: “Iran has no water problem, but the other [Arabian] Gulf states only make this region’s water drinkable through desalination. Now, if something happens to the nuclear warships [in the Arabian Gulf], the people of these countries will die of thirst.”

“We have vast capacities, while our enemies have never even witnessed snow and do not even have forests.”

Iran, alongside the Arabian Gulf states, are capable of providing security in the Arabian Gulf region, said Tangsiri.

“Our message in the region is a message of peace and friendship,” he said.

“We have put on the uniform of martyrdom to protect our interests and resources,” said Tangsiri.



Tangsiri said that Iran wants peace and stability in the Gulf but appeared to issue a veiled threat by saying that if a ship that uses nuclear fuel were to be targeted in the Gulf, the countries in the south of the region will not have drinking water because of contamination, Mehr news agency reported.

Last Update: Sunday, 18 August 2019 KSA 12:45 - GMT 09:45