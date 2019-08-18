A US agreement to set up a safe zone in northern Syria, a close ally of Iran, is “provocative and worrisome,” the Iranian foreign ministry was reported to have said by the semi-official Fars news agency.
The United States and Turkey last week agreed to set up a joint operations center for a proposed zone along Syria’s northeast border.
“Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi ... said the recent announcements and agreements by American officials about creating a safe zone in northern Syria are provocative and worrisome,” Fars reported.
نستخدم ملفات الكوكيز لنسهل عليك استخدام مواقعنا الإلكترونية ونكيف المحتوى والإعلانات وفقا لمتطلباتك واحتياجاتك الخاصة، لتوفير ميزات وسائل التواصل الاجتماعية ولتحليل حركة المرور لدينا...اعرف أكثر
We use cookies to personalize content and ads , to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic ... Learn more
How are we doing?