A US agreement to set up a safe zone in northern Syria, a close ally of Iran, is “provocative and worrisome,” the Iranian foreign ministry was reported to have said by the semi-official Fars news agency.



The United States and Turkey last week agreed to set up a joint operations center for a proposed zone along Syria’s northeast border.



“Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi ... said the recent announcements and agreements by American officials about creating a safe zone in northern Syria are provocative and worrisome,” Fars reported.

Last Update: Sunday, 18 August 2019 KSA 17:05 - GMT 14:05