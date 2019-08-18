Iran’s ambassador to Britain said the Iranian tanker Adrian Darya 1, formerly known as Grace 1, caught in a stand-off between Tehran and the West is expected to leave the British territory of Gibraltar on Sunday night.
“With the arrival of two specialized engineering teams to Gibraltar ... the vessel is expected to leave tonight,” Hamid Baeidinejad said on Twitter.
British Royal Marines seized the vessel in Gibraltar in July on suspicion that it was carrying oil to Syria, a close ally of Iran, in violation of European Union sanctions.
نستخدم ملفات الكوكيز لنسهل عليك استخدام مواقعنا الإلكترونية ونكيف المحتوى والإعلانات وفقا لمتطلباتك واحتياجاتك الخاصة، لتوفير ميزات وسائل التواصل الاجتماعية ولتحليل حركة المرور لدينا...اعرف أكثر
We use cookies to personalize content and ads , to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic ... Learn more
How are we doing?