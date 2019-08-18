Israeli media reported that a group of Palestinians were killed near the security fence in the northern Gaza Strip while they were trying to infiltrate the border.
An official statement by the Israeli army said that a number of Palestinians were spotted near the security fence in the northern Gaza Strip. A helicopter gunship and a tank fired at them.
On Saturday night, Palestinians in the Gaza Strip fired three rockets at southern Israel, the second such attack in 24 hours, according to the Israeli army.
