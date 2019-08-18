Sudan’s opposition coalition on Sunday named the five people it has chosen as civilian members of the country’s sovereign council to be sworn in on Monday, a source within the coalition told Reuters.

The Forces of Freedom and Change (FFC) chose Aisha Mousa, Siddig Tower, Mohamed Elfaki Suleiman, Hassan Sheikh Idris and Taha Othman Ishaq, the source said.

On Saturday, Sky News Arabia reported that Sudan’s sovereign council will include Transitional Military Council (TMC) head Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, his deputy Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo and Lieutenant General Yasser al-Atta, the TMC’s spokesperson said to .

Under a power-sharing agreement the sovereign council will include five members selected by the TMC, five picked by the main opposition coalition, and one agreed upon by both sides.

The military’s two remaining members will be named at a later time, Shams El Din Kabbashi said.

Earlier on Saturday, Sudan’s protest leaders formally signed a deal with the Transitional Military Council in Khartoum on Saturday, paving the way for a transition to a civilian-led government following the overthrow of President Omar al-Bashir in April.

Tens of thousands took to the streets of Khartoum on Saturday to celebrate the final signing of the power-sharing deal.

The military members will select the head of the council for the first 21 months of the transition period, which lasts three years and three months, according to the agreement.

The FFC has nominated economist Abdalla Hamdok as prime minister. He is expected to be appointed on Tuesday and sworn in on Wednesday.

Last Update: Sunday, 18 August 2019 KSA 17:15 - GMT 14:15