Yemen’s Iran-linked Houthi militia has appointed an “ambassador” in Tehran, the Houthi-run Al-Masirah TV said on Sunday, a step condemned by the internationally recognized government as a breach of international laws.
1-Exchange of diplomatic relations between Tehran regime and its proxy in Yemen the #Houthi_Militias, is not a surprising issue, it moved its hidden relationship into public, it also confirms what we have said from the beginning about this relationship, its nature and objectives.— معمر الإرياني (@ERYANIM) August 17, 2019
SHOW MORE
3-We emphasis on the Gov rights to take the necessary measures,protest to UN regarding this dev/,which is a flagrant violation of Int’l laws& customs.We call on Intl community to stand firm against the continued🇮🇷 interference in🇾🇪,its destabilizing policies of security&stability— معمر الإرياني (@ERYANIM) August 17, 2019
How are we doing?