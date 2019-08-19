The formation of Sudan’s sovereign council has been postponed for 48 hours at the request of opposition alliance, the Forces of Freedom and Change, until they reach a consensus on their list of five candidates, the Transitional Military Council said on Monday.SHOW MORE
نستخدم ملفات الكوكيز لنسهل عليك استخدام مواقعنا الإلكترونية ونكيف المحتوى والإعلانات وفقا لمتطلباتك واحتياجاتك الخاصة، لتوفير ميزات وسائل التواصل الاجتماعية ولتحليل حركة المرور لدينا...اعرف أكثر
We use cookies to personalize content and ads , to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic ... Learn more
How are we doing?