Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has held two phone calls with Gen. Abdel Fattah Burhan, the head of Sudan’s sovereign council and with Ahmad Rabie, the leader of the Forces of Freedom and Change protest alliance group.



According to a statement on the Saudi Press Agency, the Saudi Crown Prince “expressed his congratulations on the historic agreement reached by all Sudanese parties.”



“During the two conversations, the two leaders affirmed the Kingdom's stance with Sudan and its people in a way that enhances security and stability after the historic agreement signed yesterday, pointing out that the stability of Sudan is an important part of the stability of the region,” the statement on SPA read.



Sudan's opposition coalition on Sunday named five people as civilian members of the country's sovereign council to be sworn in on Monday.



A power-sharing agreement signed on Saturday paves the way for a transitional government and eventual elections. It provides for a sovereign council as the highest authority in the country but largely delegates executive powers to the cabinet of ministers.

Last Update: Monday, 19 August 2019 KSA 02:01 - GMT 23:01