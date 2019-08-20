Anti-Assad fighters withdrew from the town of Khan Sheikhoun, and villages and towns in the northern Hama province after government troops advanced in the area, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported on Tuesday.
Syrian government forces, backed by Russia, had advanced into the town of Khan Sheikhoun in southern Idlib late on Monday. The town had been in rebel hands since 2014. The opposition's territorial foothold in the neighboring Hama province dates back to the earliest days of the eight-year-long conflict.
