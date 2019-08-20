Sudan’s opposition alliance named the five candidates it has chosen as civilian members of the country’s sovereign council, an Al Arabiya correspondent reported on Tuesday.

The Forces of Freedom and Change (FFC) chose Aisha Mousa, Siddig Tower, Mohamed Elfaki Suleiman, Hassan Sheikh Idris and Mohamed Hassan al-Tayishi as a replacement for Taha Othman Ishaq who was named on an earlier list released on Sunday.

On Monday, Sudan’s Transitional Military Council said that the formation of Sudan’s sovereign council had been postponed for 48 hours at the request of the Forces of Freedom and Change until they reach a consensus on their list of five candidates.

