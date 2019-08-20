Syrian army troops and their allies entered Khan Sheikhoun in northwest Syria, advancing against militants in the town where ground battles raged on Monday night, a monitor and an opposition source said.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a UK-based war monitoring group, said the army seized the town’s northern and eastern districts.

The source, from one of the opposition factions there, said pro-government forces entered only part of the town and militants were waging fierce battles to fend them off.

Earlier on Monday, Syrian state media said that a Turkish convoy loaded with munitions crossed into northwest Syria, to help insurgents fighting a government advance in the town of Khan Sheikhoun.

