Abdalla Hamdok has been sworn in as prime minister of Sudan’s new transitional government.

He called on Wednesday for the establishment of a pluralistic democracy, as he touched down in Khartoum to take office after three decades of authoritarian rule.

Hamdok was picked last week as the premier of the 39-month transitional government leading to civilian rule, which was sealed with the signing of an interim constitution on August 17.

He worked for years as a senior economist with the United Nations in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa and landed moments before he was due to be sworn in.

The transitional phase required “concerted efforts by the people of the country to unite and build a strong state,” Hamdok was quoted by state news agency SUNA as saying.



Last Update: Wednesday, 21 August 2019 KSA 22:26 - GMT 19:26