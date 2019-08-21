Australia will join the US-led mission to protect shipping through the Strait of Hormuz amid heightened tensions with Iran, Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced Wednesday.
Morrison said Australia would provide a frigate, a P8 maritime surveillance aircraft, and support staff to the mission, which will also involve British forces.
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Defense Secretary Mark Esper had requested Australia’s help patrolling the strategic waterway during a visit to Sydney earlier this month.
The move follows a spate of incidents, including the seizure of ships, involving Iran and Western powers, in particular, Britain and the US, centered on the vital Gulf channel.
